Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang Sells 8,346 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,966,955.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51.

Shares of ENPH traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 5,529,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

