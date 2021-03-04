Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $7,395,276.21 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 5,529,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.26. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.