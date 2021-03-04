Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $3,028,054.68 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $33,756,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $11.24 on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 5,529,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

