Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $284,324.76 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,529,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

