EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director John Humphrey Buys 2,500 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.17. 158,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.