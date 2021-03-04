Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 8%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,061,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,098,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

