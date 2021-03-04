Entain’s (GMVHF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Entain has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

