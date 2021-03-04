EnterCoin Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $222,712.79 and approximately $43,969.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

