Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVC opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

