Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Down 5%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,010,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 315,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

