Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Down 5%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,010,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 315,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.
