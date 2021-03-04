Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Envela shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 78,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Envela alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.