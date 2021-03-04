Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Envela shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 78,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

