Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

