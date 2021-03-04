Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.88. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 501,862 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

