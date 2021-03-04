Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.88. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 501,862 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
