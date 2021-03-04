EOS Force Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $91,397.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

