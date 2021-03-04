EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 5.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of EPAM Systems worth $157,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,723. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.83. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

