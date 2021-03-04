EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading Down 5.1%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $353.32 and last traded at $359.50. Approximately 547,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 299,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

