EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) dropped 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 1,170,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,169,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Specifically, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

