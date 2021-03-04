Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.60.

EQGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $110.72 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

