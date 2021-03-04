Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

ACC stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

