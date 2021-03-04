Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

