Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SciPlay Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $21.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

