Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TrueCar, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TrueCar’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRUE. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.11 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

