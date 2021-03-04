Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (ALGN, ANF, BBIO, BRK/B, CLAR, CMCSA, DAR, DE, DLTR, KRP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $610.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $18.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

