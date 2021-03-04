Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (DHER, EVK, HEN3, JET, LHA, SAE, SHA, UN01, VIV, VNA)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.80 ($37.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.