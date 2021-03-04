Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (DHER, EVK, HEN3, JET, LHA, SAE, SHA, UN01, VIV, VNA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.80 ($37.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

