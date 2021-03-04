Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $234,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

