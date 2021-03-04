Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

