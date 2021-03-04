Era Swap Market Cap Reaches $104,205.83 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $104,205.83 and $236,093.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

