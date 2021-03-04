Ergo (ERG) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and $1.47 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.00 or 0.03158729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00373396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.01044076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.06 or 0.00443059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00376150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00249265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,880,450 coins and its circulating supply is 29,576,728 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

