Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Gap Down to $1,295.00

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), but opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.00). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,217 ($15.90), with a volume of 10,210 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £597.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 905.45.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

