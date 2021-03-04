Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Essential Utilities worth $123,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

