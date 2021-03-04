Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0019

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $348,604.42 and approximately $42,853.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.25 or 0.03141691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,563,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,533,816 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

