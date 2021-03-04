Ethereum Classic Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00023052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.93 or 0.03200573 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.