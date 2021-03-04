Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 86.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $507,272.60 and $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

