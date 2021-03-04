Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0000 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 82.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $332,402.22 and approximately $2,490.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00747014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043808 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.