Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $650,282.63 and approximately $61,795.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

