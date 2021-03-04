Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $627,044.18 and approximately $56,609.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

