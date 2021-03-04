Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

