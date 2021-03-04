Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

ETSY traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 172,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after buying an additional 177,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

