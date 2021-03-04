Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY traded down $15.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 193,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.