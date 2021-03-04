Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $208.61 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Etsy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Etsy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

