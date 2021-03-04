Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. 136,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

