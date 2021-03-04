Eureka Coin Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (ERK)

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $44,422.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eureka Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eureka Coin Profile

Eureka Coin is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,130,104 coins and its circulating supply is 66,493,468 coins. Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

