Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $185.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.18. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,999. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.