Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $158.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,988,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

