Evedo (EVED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.11 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.