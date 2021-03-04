EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $87,661.02 and approximately $97,599.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

