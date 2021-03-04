EventChain Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $24,645.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

