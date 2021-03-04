Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $53.26 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

