Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $431,869.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.