Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Everi posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

EVRI stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.